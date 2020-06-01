Covid-19 Updates: 1523 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1523 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar. This was announced by Ministry of Public Health. The ministry has also announced that 3,147 patients recovered and 2 others died in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has rised to 58,433 and recoveries to 33,437, while there have been 40 deaths in total so far.

Over the last 24 hours, the Ministry also recorded 22 new patients being admitted to intensive care due to the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 240.