Emirates Airline makes important announcement

Dubai based leading airline company, Emirates Airlines has announced that it will operate to 50 destinations this month. This was announced by Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer at Emirates.

“June is a very important month for the aviation in general and Emirates in particular as the airline is going to reopen more routes in coming days. We are in close touch with relevant authorities and the governments and will share the details once conclude a deal,” Al Redha said to a UAE daily.

Emirates Airlines has resumed passenger flights to nine destinations across the world on May 21st. The countries include the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada and Australia.

The airline will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia. In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to work closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home.

At present, Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai have commenced scheduled and special repatriation flights to around 30 destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa and the US.

Emirates has recently added 12 Arab countries to its schedule of passenger flights. Bookings can now be made for flights departing Dubai from July 1 to destinations including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Jordan and Sudan.