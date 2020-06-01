Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled higher. The BSE Sensex surged by 1250 points and Nifty rised by 441 points.

The BSE Sensex ended higher by 879.40 points or 2.70%, at 33,303.52. NSE Nifty was up 245.85 points, or 2.57%, at 9,826.15.

The top gainer in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Coal India, HDFC, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Bharti Infratel, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Sun Pharma and Grasim Industries.

The overall market breadth was extremely bullish as 1,885 shares closed higher while 596 closed lower on the BSE.