Coronavirus: Kejriwal Govt launches new app for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new app ‘Delhi Corona’ for COVID-19 patients to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in Delhi hospitals. Those who do not have smartphones can also visit the app’s webpage — delhifightscorona.in/beds.

Speaking in the presser, Kejriwal said, “We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators. Also, for all information related to hospitals and beds, you can also call on our helpline 1031. They will send you an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals.”