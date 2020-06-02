Coronavirus: Kejriwal Govt launches new app for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a new app ‘Delhi Corona’ for COVID-19 patients to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds in Delhi hospitals. Those who do not have smartphones can also visit the app’s webpage — delhifightscorona.in/beds.
Speaking in the presser, Kejriwal said, “We are four steps ahead of coronavirus. Cases of coronavirus are increasing in Delhi but we have made all the arrangements for beds, ICUs and ventilators. Also, for all information related to hospitals and beds, you can also call on our helpline 1031. They will send you an SMS with the status of bed availability in Delhi hospitals.”
#WATCH If a hospital refuses to provide you bed even when our app shows beds are available in that hospital, then you can call on 1031. Our Special Secretary will take an action immediately and contact the hospital authorities to provide you bed on the spot: Delhi CM. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NQebaToCF8
