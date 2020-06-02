DH Latest NewsLatest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Jun 2, 2020, 07:17 pm IST

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher. As per the market experts,the  gradual easing of the lockdown boosted investor sentiment and also the news of the timely arrival of monsoon also aided the surge.

BSE Sensex rised  522 points higher or 1.57% and ended at 33,825.53, while the NSE Nifty rose 152.95 points or 1.56% to 9,979.10 on Tuesday . On Monday, the BSE barometer settled 879.42 points or 2.57%  higher at 33,303.52 and the broader Nifty surged 245.85 points or 2.57% to finish at 9,826.15.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance ,  Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid. The top losers were  Bharti, Maruti, ITC,Nestle, Hindustan UniLever and HeroMotoCorp .

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close