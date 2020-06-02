Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended higher. As per the market experts,the gradual easing of the lockdown boosted investor sentiment and also the news of the timely arrival of monsoon also aided the surge.

BSE Sensex rised 522 points higher or 1.57% and ended at 33,825.53, while the NSE Nifty rose 152.95 points or 1.56% to 9,979.10 on Tuesday . On Monday, the BSE barometer settled 879.42 points or 2.57% higher at 33,303.52 and the broader Nifty surged 245.85 points or 2.57% to finish at 9,826.15.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance , Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid. The top losers were Bharti, Maruti, ITC,Nestle, Hindustan UniLever and HeroMotoCorp .