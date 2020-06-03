Coronavirus : Migrant workers quarantined in an abandoned public toilet in West Bengal ; Watch Video

According to report, Five returning migrant workers have been quarantined in an abandoned public toilet in Ward No 79 of Taratala, Kolkata, by the Mamata Banerjee government.

According to the local news channel, when approached, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation denied any such occurrence, but visuals of migrants being placed in the erstwhile bathroom, along with their belongings, have been captured on camera by Calcutta News. The migrant workers have been placed in the abandoned public toilet of Taratala Godagacha, which is a densely populated area of the state capital.

The visuals show the migrant workers housed in a public toilet which has been abandoned for a long time. The fixtures in the toilets and bathrooms are broken and the entire facility filled with garbage. The report also mentioned that although power connection was restored after it was the workers spent 24 hours at the quarantine centre set up in the public toilet, it does not have any fan. This means that the quarantined people will have to spend 14 days in such an inhuman condition.

As soon as this news became public, irate locals took to the street, protesting against the government, reported Calcutta News.