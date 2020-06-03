Coronavirus : “Transfer Rs 10,000 to each migrant labour from PM-CARES fund”,says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has demanded one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each for migrant labourers from the Centre, saying “people have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.’’

The West Bengal Chief Minister took to Twitter and tweeted, “People have been facing economic hardship of unimaginable proportions because of the ongoing pandemic. I appeal to Central Govt to transfer Rs10,000 each as one-time assistance to migrant labourers including people in unorganized sector. A portion of PM-CARES could be used for this.”