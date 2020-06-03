Covid-19 Updates: 1901 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

1901 new coronavirus cases has been reported in Qatar. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health. By this the total number of coronavirus infection has rised to 62,160.

The ministry also informed that two people had died due to coronavirus infection in the country. The death toll due to coronavirus has reached at 45. The people who died on Wednesday are expats aged 53 and 48.

1,506 patients were recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovered cases to 37,542.

There are 24,573 active cases still receiving medication at hospitals, while the number of critical cases has risen to 237, with 15 new critically ill patients are admitted to intensive care unit during the past 24 hours.