Indian won 1 million US dollar Dubai Duty Free raffle

An Indian expat has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday. Harvinder Singh aged 37 who lives in Singapore has won the prize in Series 331 with ticket number 2594 that he bought online.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. This is indeed a big blessing, and I will see to it to give back to people who are in need during these difficult times. With my winning, I would also be able to start my own business in Mumbai so I can be with my family”, said Harvinder Singh to a daily in UAE.

Another Indian expat based in Dubai , Thajudeen Shahulhameed has won an Aprilla Tuono RR (Rosso Sachsenring) in Series 411 with ticket number 0843. Samir Karki, a 33-year-old Nepalese national based in Sharjah, won an Indian Scout Bobber (Thunder Black) in Series 410 with ticket number 0053.

.