PM Modi’s popularity ratings soar over COVID-19 effort,Rahul Gandhi gets just 0.58% : C-Voter Survey Results Out

At a time when the nation is battling one of the worst ever health crisis triggered by Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister’s popularity and approval ratings remains intact. According to IANS-C Voter State of Nation 2020 Survey, PM Modi’s approval ratings stand at 65.69%.

Modi govt’s detractors may have been hoping that the plight of migrant workers and their travails will pull down PM’s approval ratings but that didn’t happen. PM Modi enjoys almost same approval rating as earlier. This apparently happens at a time when the leaders world over are witnessing sudden dip or fall in their popularity.

Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh gave the Prime Minister satisfaction ratings of 95.6 per cent, 93.95 per cent and 92.73 per cent. Along with these three states, PM Modi got the maximum approval ratings from Andhra Pradesh (83.6 per cent), Jharkhand (82.97 per cent), Karnataka (82.56 per cent), Gujarat (76.42 per cent), Assam (74.59 per cent), Telangana (71.51 per cent) and Maharashtra (71.48 per cent), stated the CVoter survey.

Modi ranks above the satisfaction ratings of the chief ministers of both the NDA and non-NDA formations. The PM’s net satisfaction ranking at 65.69 is higher than the combined ranking of 57.36, of all the chief ministers of the UPA-ruled states.

However, the worrying fact is the national approval rating of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, the face of Opposition, got approval rating of just 0.58%.

The IANS report said that Rahul Gandhi got his biggest thumbs up from Tamil Nadu, a state where Modi fared the worst. However, Gandhi just had 36.12 per cent net approval from the southern state. Kerala, a state he is elected an MP from, is his second best performance which is 26.11 per cent net approval.