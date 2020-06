Casting Director, Krish Kapur, who had films like Veere Di Wedding, Jalebi and Shubh Ratri to his credit, passed away in a tragic car accident, reported Tellychakkar. Krish had met with an accident on May 31 in his hometown.

The casting director was only 30 years of age at the time of his death. It is being reported that Krish succumbed to his injuries on May 31 itself. May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with his family.