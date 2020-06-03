Rs. 1885 crore refunded to passengers by Indian Railway

Till now the Indian Railway has refunded around Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers. Railway has refunded this amount from March 21 to May 31, 2020, on tickets booked through the online mode. The railway has managed to refund the entire cost of the reserved tickets.

The amount has been transferred to the account from where the payment was earlier made to book the tickets. Indian Railways also ensured that the passengers got their refund in time .

The Railways suspended its regular passenger train services from March 25 as the nationwide lockdown was announced .