Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled higher. BSE Sensex ended trading higher by 284.01 points or 0.84% at 34,109.54. NSE Nifty gained 82.45 points or 0.83% to 10,061.55.

Top gainers in the market were Mahindra&Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Nestle,Shree Cements, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HDFC Bank. Zee Entertainment, NTPC, Bharti Infratel, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and UPL were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely bullish as 1,658 shares ended higher while 860 closed lower on the BSE. Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.