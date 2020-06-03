Suicide Bomber attacks at Mosque ; Two killed

Two people have been killed and two others injured after a planted bomb exploded inside a popular mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone.

Tariq Arian, spokesman for Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, said the bomb targeted the Wazir Akber Khan Mosque at around 7:25pm on Tuesday when worshippers had gathered for evening prayers.

The mosque is located in a high-security diplomatic area near the offices of several international organisations and embassies.

Prayer leader of the mosque, Mullah Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, was one of two people killed in the attack, Arian said. He was wounded in the attack and died later at a hospital.