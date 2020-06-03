Visa restrictions for select categories relaxed

The union government has relaxed visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.

Among those who are allowed to come to India include foreign businessmen on a Business visa (other than on B-3 visa for sports) in non-scheduled commercial/ chartered flights. Foreign Healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories will also be allowed in this category.

Foreign Engineering, Managerial, Design or other Specialists travelling to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India will also allowed. Lastly, foreign Technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity have been added in this category.