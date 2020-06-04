“It’s a failed lockdown in India”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on nationwide lockdown

Former AICC president and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the nationwide lockdown imposed in India to contain the spread of coronavirus is a failed one. He said this in an interaction with industrialist and Managing Director of Bajaj Auto Rahul Bajaj.

“It’s quote surreal. I don’t think anyone imagined that the world would be locked down in this way. I don’t think that even during the World War, the world was locked down. I think even then things were open. it’s a unique and devastating phenomenon,” said Gandhi.

“The lockdown was really hard on the poor and migrants. They had nowhere to go,” said Gandhi. “The central government has to act as an enabler. It should have moved the battle to chief ministers, but what happened in India is that the central government has backed off now. It’s too late now.It’s a failed lockdown in India, it’s the only country where number of infections is increasing when lockdown is being eased,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi is holding conversation with eminent personalities during the lockdown. Earlier he had

held a conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee , globally renowned public health experts – Professor Ashish Jha of Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke.