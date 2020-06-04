Covid-19: Gulf country announces easing of restrictions

Relaxation in the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has been announced in Qatar. The Qatar government has announced that it will ease the restrictions.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced that the permitted working hours for commercial and service activities will be from 7 am to 8 pm local time . Those exempt from the time frame are supermarkets, pharmacies, restaurants delivery services and a few other essential services, which will operate as normal. But malls, retail outlets, shopping centres, health clubs, barbershops and salons will remain closed.

Starting from Thursday, four people, including the driver, will be allowed to be in the same vehicle. While buses will continue to operate at half capacity.

Sport can now be practised anywhere, and not only near a person’s residence, while taking into account all physical distancing measures. Wearing a face mask while practicing sports is also no longer required.