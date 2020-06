1,581 new coronavirus cases were reported in Qatar. Thus the total number of infection has been rised to 63,741. 1,926 patients have made full recovery, pushing to 39,468 the total number of recovered cases so far. The death toll in the country is at 45 as no new fatalities were reported.

24,228 active cases are still receiving treatment , while the number of critical cases has risen to 239. The total number of Covid-19 tests carried out has rised to 241086.