Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled lower. BSE Sensex has ended trading at 33,980.70 lower by 128.84 points or 0.38%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,029.10 lower by 32.45 points or 0.32%.

On the BSE, out of the 2,608 shares traded today, the number of advancing scrips was higher at 1,309, while that of decliners at 1,143.

Top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, HDFC Bank, Ultracemco and Mahindra &Mahindra .

Top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Power Grid and Reliance.