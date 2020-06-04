DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

UAE extends 50% traffic fine discount scheme

Jun 4, 2020, 10:44 pm IST

The traffic fine discount scheme has been extended in UAE. The Abu Dhabi Police has informed this. Abu Dhabi Police  has urged  all  vehicle owners and drivers  to settle payment of their traffic fines during the remaining grace period through the Abu Dhabi police website and smartphone app.

Police had offered three types of discounts on traffic fines.

These include a 50%  discount on fines incurred before December 22, 2019 which will end on June 22, 2020.

Drivers  were also offered a 35%  discount if the payment is made within 60 days of committing a traffic violation and there is a 25%  discount on traffic fines which will end on December 22, 2020.

Drivers  can pay the traffic fines through www.adpolice.gov.ae or via the AD Police app.  All black points and vehicle impoundments due before the same date will also be cancelled.

 

