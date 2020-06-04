Union government blacklisted 2550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members

The union government on Thursday has blacklisted around 2550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members from travelling to India for 10 years. The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the decision on Thursday.

The religious event organised by Tablighi Jamaat headed by Maulana Saad was held responsible for the spread of coronavirus cases in Delhi. At least 9,000 people had participated at the congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March after which many have travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works. Hundreds of these Tablighi Jamaat activists had tested positive for Covid-19 and many of them were put in different quarantine centres.

The Home Ministry had last month blacklisted and cancelled visas of at least 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists for attending the Markaz event defying the government’s lockdown order.

Most of these foreigners came to India on a tourist visa, which prohibits involvement in any religious activities. The government later decided not to issue a tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi activities.