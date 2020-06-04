Unlock 1: Union government issues new guidelines

The union government has on Thursday issued new guidelines regarding the ‘Unlock 1’ of nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued the ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ (SOP) on preventive measures which should be followed in religious places, malls, restaurants, hotels and private.

As per the SOP, people above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to stay at home. People are also asked to maintain social distancing and other preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As per the SOP, people should avoid touching Idols. The ministry said that Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible. Use of face masks are also made mandatory in religious places across the country. The health ministry also asked devotees to strictly follow, involving the practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing.