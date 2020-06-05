1754 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

1754 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Qatar in the last 24 hours by the Ministry of Public Health. The total number of coronavirus infection in Qatar has thus rised to 65,495.

As per the ministry, 1,467 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the deadly virus taking the total number of recoveries to 40,935. 4 new deaths due the pandemic has also reported taking the death toll to 49. The four patients who died over the last 24 hours were aged 90, 70, 62 and 80 years The number of active cases under treatment are 24,511.

In the last 24 hours, 5,276 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country. Till now 246,362 tests has been conducted.