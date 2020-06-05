Covid-19 Updates: Gulf country imposes curfew

A curfew as reimposed in Jeddah by the Saudi Arabian government. The curfew was reimposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew will be from 3 pm to 6 am for two weeks starting on Saturday due to the spread of the coronavirus. Work will be suspended in offices and also prayers in the city’s mosques had been suspended .

As per the statement issued, the employees of ministries, government agencies and private sector companies in the city will not work from the office. Restaurants and cafes will no longer serve food and drink on their premises and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Domestic flights and train journeys will continue to operate and people can enter and exit the city outside of the curfew.

Those people who were exempted from previous restrictions continue to be exempted from the current restrictions provided that they comply with the relevant procedures.