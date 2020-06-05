Emirates Airlines resumes flights to 29 destinations

Emirates Airlines has announced that it will resume the passenger flight services suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Dubai bases airline company, Emirates has announced flight service to 29 destinations across the world. The service using the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will begin from June 15.

Flights to the following cities will be available for booking on emirates.com or via travel agents: Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane.

From June 8, Emirates will offer flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad for travellers from Pakistan.

With this latest announcement, Emirates will be offering flights for passengers on the back of its scheduled cargo operations from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila (from 11th June).