Kerala elephant death : IUML sends legal notice to Maneka Gandhi

Indian Union Muslim League has sent a legal notice against BJP MP Maneka Gandhi over her remark against Malappuram district .The legal notice was issued by Lawyers’ Forum on behalf of the party’s Kerala general secretary KPA Majeed. Accusing the BJP MP of insulting Malappuram district, the notice states that legal action will be sought against her unless she publicly apologises to the people of Malappuram.

Earlier, Maneka Gandhi had stirred up a controversy by stating that Malapurram is India’s most violent district and an elephant is killed every 3 days in Kerala. The remark was made by the BJP MP after reports stated that a pregnant elephant died after consuming a cracker-laden pineapple.