Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the share market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in gain. BSE Sensex has settled trading at 34,287.24 higher by 306.54 points or 0.90%. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,142.15 higher by 113.05 points or 1.13%.

The top gainers in the market were State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, Bharti Infratel, Hindalco, UPL, Grasim Industries, , BPCL, and ICICI Bank . The top losers in the market were Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Nestle India, HCL Technologies TCS, and Infosys .

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,050 shares closed higher while 532 ended lower on the BSE.