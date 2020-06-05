NEWS

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, wife test positive for COVID-19

Jun 5, 2020, 07:45 pm IST

national media has reported that Mumbai under world don, Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Zubeena Zareen, also known as Mehjabeen Shaikh were tested positive for coronavirus.  Dawood  and wife who now lives in Pakistan were admitted in army  hospital in Karachi. The security guards and personal staff working with Dawood were put under quarantine.

Dawood who is wanted by India for his role in Mumbai blasts is living in Pakistan although the  Pakistan government has denied any knowledge about his whereabouts in the country. India and US government has designated Dawood as a global terrorist.

 

