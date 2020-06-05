Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, wife test positive for COVID-19

national media has reported that Mumbai under world don, Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Zubeena Zareen, also known as Mehjabeen Shaikh were tested positive for coronavirus. Dawood and wife who now lives in Pakistan were admitted in army hospital in Karachi. The security guards and personal staff working with Dawood were put under quarantine.

Dawood who is wanted by India for his role in Mumbai blasts is living in Pakistan although the Pakistan government has denied any knowledge about his whereabouts in the country. India and US government has designated Dawood as a global terrorist.