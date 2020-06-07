‘Delhi hospitals only for natives ‘, Kejriwal announces new Covid policy

Kejriwal’s AAP government limited the Covid treatment only to the inhabitants of Delhi. The decision will restrict all government hospitals and non-specialized clinics to admit patients from other states.

Delhi stands third in Covid count across India and reported 27,654 positive cases and 761 deaths. A Keralite AK Rajappan, working as an X-ray specialist in a private hospital also died of Covid today.

The restriction for treatment will not cover hospitals under the Central government and specialty private hospitals.