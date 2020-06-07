HBD Amrita Rao : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Amrita Rao turns 39 today. The actor who debuted in the 2002 film ‘Ab Ke Baras’ got immense recognition for her role in 2003’s ‘Ishq Vishq’. In fact, the film saw her being nominated for the Best Female Debut Award in 2003. However, it was her stellar performance as a soft-spoken girl alongside Shahid Kapoor in ‘Vivah’ that made her very popular.

The actor hails from a traditional Konkani family but was born and brought up in Mumbai. Her father is a businessman.

Amrita Rao’s first public appearance was in Alisha Chinoy’s music video ‘Woh Pyar Mera’.

Amrita Rao has a younger sister Preetika, who is an actress as well. Preetika, who has modeled and been a journalist, has also played the role of Aaliya in fiction show ‘Beintehaa’ on Colors.

When Amrita was mere 16 years old, she had a crush on cricketer Nayan Mongia.

Apart from Hindi and English, Amrita can also speak Konkani and Marathi fluently.

Times Of India named Amrita Rao one of its “50 Most Desirable Women of 2011”.

Amrita Rao got married to her long-term boyfriend RJ Anmol on May 15, 2016. The news about their wedding was announced by Anmol on his Facebook page as he posted a picture with the ‘Vivah’ actress.