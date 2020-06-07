Indian cricketer Virat Kohli asks fans to caption his ‘running’ video : Watch Here

Indian captain on Sunday asked fans to caption a video, where he can be seen making a sprint.

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday posted a six-second video where he can be seen taking a sprint. The skipper asked the fans to make captions for the same, and Twitterati came up with some witty responses.

Virat is significantly active on his social media profiles ever since the cricket action came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League also remains suspended indefinitely due to crisis.