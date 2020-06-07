Joe Biden will challenge Trump as Democratic president nominee

Former vice president Joe Biden is officially announced the Democratic presidential nominee to run for the White House against President Donald Trump in the elections in November.

Biden, 77, on Friday night, took his tally of pledged delegates over the halfway mark of 1,991 from a total of 3,979, thus becoming eligible to earn the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

The veteran Democrat, who served as the 47th vice president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 during the presidency of Barack Obama, would formally be nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in August. Joe Biden has always stood for a strong India-US relationship.

In the presidential elections to be held on November 3, Biden will challenge Republican incumbent Trump, 73, who is seeking re-election.

In his remarks after winning a majority of delegates in the Democratic presidential primary, Biden said this is a difficult time in America’s history and Trump’s angry, divisive politics is no answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us together, he said.

Biden had noticeably expressed his severe square stand against Trump during last week’s racial tensions in the US following the murder of George Floyd, a colored man by white policemen. He sharply criticized Trump for his remarks of using the US