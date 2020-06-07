“PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with Cynthia Ritchie”,reveals Pakistani TV host

Pakistani TV Host Ali Saleem who is popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali has revealed that American filmmaker Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had told him that Imran Khan liked her and offered to have sexual intercourse with her. He revealed that he was so close to her that they shared rooms for several days.

During staying together, they had become very close and Imran Khan got very much attracted to her. As a result, he had proposed her to have sex with her, Nawazish Ali claimed as Cynthia telling him.

While speaking to a Pakistani Journalist, Ali Saleem said that Cynthia never talked to him about being raped by Rehman Malik. He said, “If she was so close to me that she told me about Imran Khan’s offer to have sex with her then she could have talked about the rape she had gone through at the hands of the Rehman Malik.”

Ali Saleem clarified that he has no sympathies for Rehman Malik because he was the in-charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security cover on the day of her assassination. Instead of launching a probe against him, President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior ministry of the country.