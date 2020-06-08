2 died, 8 injured as a residential building collapse

2 People had died and 8 others were injured as a multi-storey residential building collapsed. The tragic incident was reported from Lyari’s Liaquat Colony, Karachi, Pakistan on Sunday night. The rescue workers has recovered two bodies of a women and a child from the rubble. The residential building had fallen on two adjacent structures, bringing them to the ground as well.

Authorities has informed that residents had been given notices due to the dilapidated state of the building.On Sunday morning, another major crack had appeared in the building due to which several more people had evacuated their apartments.