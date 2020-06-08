22 terrorists killed in last 2 weeks in Jammu and Kashmir

Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has informed that 22 militants including 6 top commanders of groups has been gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2 weeks.

Of these 22 militants, 18 were killed in South Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian alone, while three infiltrators were killed along the LoC in Nowshera sector and one more in Kalakote sector of Rajouri district of Jammu region, the DGP said.

So far 88 militants were killed in 36 anti-militancy operations, while 40 terrorist associates who were either openly working for terrorists or were part of their support system were arrested.

240 over ground workers (OGW) were arrested for helping these terrorists by instigating law and order problems and many of them were booked under the Public Safety Act.