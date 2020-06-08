Coronavirus : CM Arvind Kejriwal unwell, to be tested for COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine after developing sore throat and fever, and will get himself tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

They said the chief minister was feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon.

“He has mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the chief minister will undergo COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning,” news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

All his meetings till tomorrow afternoon have been cancelled.

Officials said Kejriwal attended a Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, but did not attend any meeting thereafter.

The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months.