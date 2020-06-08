DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 34 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

Jun 8, 2020, 06:40 pm IST

34 People had died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. 746 people had been lost their  lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Monday announced that 3,369 people had been infected with coronavirus. The cases were reported in Riyadh (746), Jeddah (577), Makkah (376), Dammam (301), among others. The total number of infection has reached at of 105,283 in Saudi.

1,707 cases of recovery were also reported. Till now 74,524 patients have recovered.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close