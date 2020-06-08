Covid-19 Updates: 34 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

34 People had died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. 746 people had been lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Monday announced that 3,369 people had been infected with coronavirus. The cases were reported in Riyadh (746), Jeddah (577), Makkah (376), Dammam (301), among others. The total number of infection has reached at of 105,283 in Saudi.

1,707 cases of recovery were also reported. Till now 74,524 patients have recovered.