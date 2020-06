5 more people had died due to coronavirus in Kuwait. This was announced by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry in the country. The death toll has reached at 269.

662 new coronavirus cases has been also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 32,510.

1,037 more patients have recovered from the disease over the past 24 hours, bringing to 21,242 the total of such recoveries in the country.