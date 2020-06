604 new coronavirus has been reported in Oman. In the newly diagnosed cases 340 are expats while 264 are Omani nationals. Thus the total number of coronavirus infection has reached at 17,486.

Meanwhile, 6 people had died due to the coronavirus infection in the country. The total deaths has reached at 81. A total of 2,697 people were tested today. 3,793 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.