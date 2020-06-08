‘Good news for expats’: Expat workers can switch jobs without two-year ban on this Gulf country

Giving a big relief to expat workers living in Oman, the Oman government has announced a new decision. As per the new decision by the Oman government, expat workers can now switch jobs from one company to another, if they furnish proof of the end of work contract or its termination,.The decision will be published in the Official Gazette and implemented starting January 2021.

Lt.Gen Hassan Bin Mohsin Al Shraiqi, Inspector-General of Police and Customs, issued a decision to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners.

Article No 1 says: “Article 24 of the executive regulations of the Law on the Residence of Foreigners is replaced by the following text:“It is permissible for a foreigner to transfer from one employer to another, provided the employer has a licence to recruit workers, on condition that they provide proof of the end of work contract or termination of it. They must also provide evidence of the approval of the competent government authority on allowing the signed contract with the second employer and it must be in accordance with the controls set by the competent authority.“The transfer of a expat’s residency shall result in the transfer of the residence of his family members to the second employer, if the conditions necessary for his residency are met.”