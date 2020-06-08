Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has settled higher on Monday. The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE has settled trading in gains.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 34,370.58, higher by 83.34 points or 0.24%. NSE Nifty has ended trading at 10,167.45 up by 25.30 points or 0.25 %.

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank , Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, GAIL India, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, Tata Motors, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and ONGC. The top losers were Mahindra &Mahindra , UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors, Bharti Infratel, Cipla, Grasim Industries and Nestle India.

The overall market breadth was as 1,811 shares ended higher while 858 closed lower on the BSE.