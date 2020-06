The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus data in UAE. As per the updated data,528 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Also 465 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported from UAE. The ministry also informed that 37,000 new Covid-19 tests were also carried out. Till now 2.5 million tests for Covid-19 has been done in UAE.