Abudhabi police warns on inappropriate use of face masks

Jun 9, 2020, 07:28 am IST

Hefty fines await for motorists who carelessly discard used and soiled face masks.

Abudhabi police warned motorists will be fined 1000 AED for discarding used and soiled masks negligently on road.Additionally 6 black points also will be slapped on to them. Ajman police had issued a similar warning on June 1 which is now followed by Abudhabi police.

Lt.Col.Muhammed Mubarak Al Ghafli, urged motorists to properly dispose soiled masks by sealing it in degradable plastic covers.He also reminded to sanitize hands after handling used masks.

