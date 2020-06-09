Actor booked by police for releasing video on shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu police has registered a FIR against actor and TV news reader S. Varadharajen after he released a video on shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients.

Varadharajen has been booked under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b)(spreading misinformation with intent to cause fear or alarm to public), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.

“He is very close to my family. He had problems breathing and it looked like a corona attack. But, there were no beds at hospitals. All big hospitals and government hospitals in Chennai told the family not to get him to the hospital. They said they can’t provide treatment. We sought help at the government secretary level, and we even spoke with owners, MDs, chairman of hospitals. Nobody could help us. They all are very frank,” he said in a self-shot video. He had spoken of a friend who had contracted COVID-19 in Chennai.