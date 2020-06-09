Covid-19 Updates: 2 deaths due to coronavirus in Oman

2 more people had died in Oman due to the coronavirus infection. This was reported by the Omani news agency (ONA).

712 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported from the country, bringing the total infection in the country to 18,198 . The newly diagnosed cases include 362 Omanis and 350 foreign residents .

The death toll has reached at 83 in Oman.The total recoveries from the disease in Oman has reached 4,152, with an increase of 359 over the previous day.

There are 85 patients receiving intensive care treatment, the ministry said.Oman has conducted 2,688 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.