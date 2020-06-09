Covid-19 Updates: 37 deaths due to coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

37 people had died due to coronavirus in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health on Tuesday. The ministry also informed that 3,288 new coronavirus cases were also reported from the country, taking the total number of infection to 108,571. The death toll in Saudi Arabia has reached at 783.

There are 31,449 active cases in the country, while the critically ill patients amounted to 1,686. 1,815 new recoveries were also reported, taking the total recovered cases in the country to 76,339.

Riyadh topped the list of cities with the highest number of daily reported infections with 1,099 new cases, followed by Jeddah with 447 cases over the past 24 hours.