Covid-19 Updates: 5 people died due to coronavirus in Qatar

Jun 9, 2020, 06:32 pm IST

5 more people had died due to coronavirus in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. The death toll has reached at 62.

1,721 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported in the country. This is the highest number of  daily reported deaths  and infections. The total number of infections in Qatar has reached at o 71,817.

1,634 COVID-19 patients has recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery in the country to  47,569.   There are 24,248  active cases still receiving medication  in the country.

Among the newly detected cases 16  are in critical condition, bringing the total critically ill patients to 236 under incentive care.

