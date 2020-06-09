Covid-19 Updates: 5 people died due to coronavirus in Qatar

5 more people had died due to coronavirus in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. The death toll has reached at 62.

1,721 new cases of coronavirus has been also reported in the country. This is the highest number of daily reported deaths and infections. The total number of infections in Qatar has reached at o 71,817.

1,634 COVID-19 patients has recovered from the infection, taking the total recovery in the country to 47,569. There are 24,248 active cases still receiving medication in the country.

Among the newly detected cases 16 are in critical condition, bringing the total critically ill patients to 236 under incentive care.