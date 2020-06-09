Covid-19 Updates: 630 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

630 new cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kuwait. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting the Health Ministry. The ministry has also informed 4 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the country.

The total coronavirus infection in Kuwait has reached at 33,140. The death toll has reached at 273. 41 persons have completed the obligatory institutional quarantine over the past 24 hours and will have to undergo 14 days at home isolation, informed the ministry.