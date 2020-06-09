 Covid-19 Updates: 91 new cases of coronavirus reported in Kerala

91 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala on Tuesday. Out of the newly infected persons, 53 had returned from abroad (UAE-30, Kuwait-10, Tajikistan-4, Nigeria-4, Russia-3, Saudi Arabia-2) while 27 had returned from other states (Maharashtra-14, Tamil Nadu-5, Delhi-5, Karnataka-2, Andhra Pradesh-1). 10 persons contracted the disease through contact.

This was informed by the Health Minister KK Shailaja .The Health Minister also added that 34 patients tested negative for the virus on Tuesday. Out of the positive cases, 14 are from Palakkad, 11 are from Alappuzha, 10 are from Thiruvananthapuram, 8 are from Kottayam, 7 each are from Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, 6 each are from Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad, 5 each are from Kollam and Kannur, 4 are from Ernakulam while 2 are from Kasargod