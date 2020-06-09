Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate in India reaches at 48.46%

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. This was updated by the union ministry for Health and Family Welfare.

As per the updated data by the ministry, the recovery rate of Covid-19 is 48.46% in the country. The total number of recovered people from corona virus has reached 129,215. In the last 24 hour,4785 people have been cured.

9987 new coronavirus cases has been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people to 256,598. This is the highest spike in new cases in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in India.

During the last 24 hours, 266 deaths have been registered taking the nationwide toll to 7466. The fatality rate is 2.80% in the country. Also in the last 24 hours, 141,682 Covid-19 tests has been conducted in the country. Till now, 49,16116 Covid-19 tests has been carried out in India.